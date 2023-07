An anti-corruption activist, Hamzat Lawal, has commended Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for appointing a 33-year-old, Bashir Zuntu, as the states Accountant General. The Governors Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Molash, announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday, July 27. He said the appointment takes immediate effect. Reacting to the appointment in a statement Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper