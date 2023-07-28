The Federal Ministry of Transportation has disclosed that it is considering the use of bicycles as an alternative means of commuting as it promotes a cleaner environment and a healthy lifestyle. The Director, Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, Musa Ibrahim, stated this at the one-day stakeholders sensitization meeting held in Abuja recently. According to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Consider bicycle for transportation, FG urges Nigerians