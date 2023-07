The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Thursday, issued operational licenses to 41 new private guard companies. The NSCDC spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. The statement quoted the Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, as tasking the PGCs to operate within a national framework in contributing to the peace and Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper