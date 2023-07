The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has appointed former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, as his Honorary Adviser on Sports. Mikel was appointed by the governor alongside 22 others including a former Chief Medical Director of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Dr Ishaya Pam, and a Lagos-based music star, Jude Abaga, known better as Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper