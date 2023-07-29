Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has submitted the names of 17 commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the State Executive Council. Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced this during an emergency sitting of the Assembly in Lafia on Friday. He mentioned the names of the commissioner-nominees Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Nasarawa gov seeks Assembly approval for 17 commissioner-nominees