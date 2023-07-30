A civil rights advocacy group, TheRule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre and variouscritical stakeholders have expressed fears that incessant killings, destructions of property and sacking of communities have caused devastating impact on socio-economic and political development, as well as livelihoods and civic freedoms in the South East. Speaking in his opening remarks while addressing Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Insecurity, sit-at-home damaging livelihoods in South-East CSOs