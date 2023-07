The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said that it seized at least 156,575 tramadol pills and other illicit drugs in five states and the FCT in the last two weeks. In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, NDLEAs spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, listed the states as Enugu, Anambra, Ondo, Lagos, and Ogun. He Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper