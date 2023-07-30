Screening of ministerial nomineesll be thorough Senate Leader

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has assured that the Senate will thoroughly scrutinise the ministerial nominees presented to it by President Bola Tinubu to ascertain their competencies and capabilities to serve Nigeria diligently and in a way that will bring dividends of democracy to the populace. The All Progressives Congress senator representing Ekiti Central Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

