Troops of the Nigerian Army, personnel from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and private security outfit, Tantita have uncovered an illegal oil refining site in Ughelli south in Delta. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Sunday, said the security operatives carried out a sting operation on Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper