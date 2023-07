Two residents of Osogbo, Osun State, suspected of stealing a motorcycle were arrested in the Olugun Area of the community on Saturday. The suspects, whose names were given as Samad and Habeeb, having successfully stolen the motorcycle, were caught dismantling it in Olugun Area by some hunters. PUNCH learnt that some residents, who became suspicious Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper