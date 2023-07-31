BREAKING: Senate begins screening of ministerial nominees





The Senate has commenced the screening of ministerial nominees. The screening started at about 1: 30pm at the plenary on Monday. The first nominee to be screened was Abubakar Momoh (Edo State) Former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike is currently being screened. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had on Thursday unveiled the 28-man ministerial nominees. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper