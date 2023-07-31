Protest: NLC, TUC meet FG representatives at State House

Barely 48 hours to the planned nationwide protest by the labour unions, The Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives is currently meeting representatives of the Organised Labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. Mondays meeting which began at 05:30pm will consider presentations from FGs subcommittees Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

