Kano hospitals mgt board sacks three CMDs, suspends doctors, nurses

By
Headliners
-
0
2



The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Mansur Nagoda, has approved the removal of the Chief Medical Officers of Imam Wali General Hospital, Abubakar Imam Urology Centre and Nuhu Bamalli Maternity Hospital and replaced them with immediate effect. Similarly, Nagoda has also approved the suspension of all doctors and nurses that Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR