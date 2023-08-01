Ogun assembly unveils eight commissioner- nominees, begins screening Wednesday

The Ogun State House of Assembly has unveiled a list of eight commissioner- nominees submitted by the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for confirmation as commissioners. The assembly on Tuesday, fixed Wednesday, for the screening of the nominees ahead of their confirmation as commissioners. Abiodun had last week reportedly submitted the list to the assembly. Speaker Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

