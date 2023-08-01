SCourt didnt bar me from holding public office, says ministerial nominee

The ministerial nominee from Taraba State, Senator Abubakar Danladi, on Monday, denied being barred from holding public office for 10 years by the Supreme Court. Danladi made this known while answering questions from Senators during his screening by the Senate. There had been social media posts clamouring for Danladis disqualification over a Supreme Court ruling Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

