Former US President Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday in a Justice Department investigation for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results