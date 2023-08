The Peoples Democratic Party, says it is certain of winning the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, going by the level of its acceptability by the people. Acting National Chairman, PDP, Umar Damagum, stated this in Abuja at the inauguration of the partys National Campaign Council for the election in the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper