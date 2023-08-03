Prize money:FIFA will still pay Falcons through NFF Aisha Falode

Chairperson of the Nigerian Womens Football League, Aisha Falode, has clarified that FIFA will still pay the 2023 Womens World Cup prize money through the countrys federation. FIFA secretary-general, Fatma Samoura following the qualification of Super Falcons to the second round of the Mundial, reportedly said the worlds football governing body would send unpaid allowance Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
