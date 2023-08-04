Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have expressed their dissatisfaction over the commissioner nominees list transmitted to the House last Friday by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The lawmakers, who spoke during plenary on Thursday, said the list did not reflect their expectations and those of their constituencies. The Clerk of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Lagos lawmakers fault Sanwo-Olus commissioner-nominees list