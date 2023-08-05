Dr Maryam Shetty, a former ministerial nominee from Kano State, has said she is still willing to serve the country despite the withdrawal of her nomination by President Bola Tinubu. Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced on Friday before the screening of ministerial nominees that President Tinubu had withdrawn the nomination of Shetty and replaced her Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Im still willing to serve despite withdrawal of my ministerial nomination Shetty