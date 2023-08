The Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Ogun State command, Bosede Olayemisi, has blamed the lack of funding on the scarcity of booklets for the passport. The comptroller said this on Tuesday, at a press conference held in Abeokuta, as part of activities marking the 60th anniversary of the service. The state NIS boss, who was Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper