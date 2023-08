The Nigerian Navy has said the outcome of an investigation into the allegation of oil theft involving the Motor Tanker Praisel, showed that the allegation was totally wrong, unfounded, and mischievous. The Management of Tantita Security Service operated by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, had on Saturday raised suspicions over the vessel. The security Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper