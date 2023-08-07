Indian opposition leader Gandhi restored to parliament

Indias main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was restored to parliament Monday after the Supreme Court last week suspended his defamation conviction over political comments criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi is the scion of Indias premier political dynasty and his reinstatement was welcomed by other members of the Congress party, which was once dominant but Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

