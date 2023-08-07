Ondo communities ll soon enjoy 22-hour electricity Commissioner

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, has declared that the electricity problem in the state would soon be a thing of the past. The commissioner said since the electricity matters had been transmitted to the concurrent list, the government had been working to ensure that the communities enjoy power supply Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

