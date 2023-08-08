Former character commission officer admits taking bribes, indicts chairman

By
Headliners
-
0
3



There was mild drama on Monday when a former Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System desk officer at the Federal Character Commission, Haruna Kolo, accused of collecting bribes from job seekers in exchange for employment, owned up to the allegation. This was just as he admitted to having received over N75m from desperate jobseekers on Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR