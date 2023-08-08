Kwara distributes patrol vans, motorcycles to tackle insecurity

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Monday, presented 32 brand new patrol vehicles and 160 motorcycles to support the movement of security personnel as the government steps up collaborations to improve safety in the hinterlands. The governor also presented three patrol vehicles to the Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority to improve their operations. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
