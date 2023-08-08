The Nigerian Medical Association has asked the Federal Government to conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement with the striking members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors in the interest of industrial harmony. The NMA made the call in a press statement signed by its President, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, and made available to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today NMA wades into resident doctors strike, urges FG to resolve disagreement