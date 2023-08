The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, has opened up on reasons the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, on Monday, left for the Villa to see President Bola Tinubu during the screening of now-confirmed Festus Keyamo. Adaramodu who spoke on Channels TVs Sunrise Daily on Tuesday morning stated that Akpabio had gone to the Villa to discuss issues Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper