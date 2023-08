Operatives of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade have demolished shanties and illegal structures atthe Building Materials International Market, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. They stormed the market in large numbers on Wednesday and immediately started the demolition. The Managing Director, OCHA Brigade, Mr Celestine Anere, said the exercise Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper