The President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, Sadiq Abubakar, has asked the Federal Government to exempt the council from the non-funding policy of professional and regulatory bodies in the country scheduled to begin in January 2024. He stated this at the 31st Engineering Assembly themed, Entrenching and strengthening engineering practitioners Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today COREN seeks exemption from FGs professional non-funding policy