NAFDAC warns South-East residents against using carbide to ripen fruits

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has warned the general public that fruits ripened with calcium carbide and buying drugs from hawkers is a complete risk that could lead to death. The Director-General, NAFDAC, Prof. MojisolaAdeyeye, stated this onTuesday, in her keynote address during themediasensitisation workshop on Dangers of drug hawking Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
