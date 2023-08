Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday, rolled out palliatives to lessen the impact of the removal of the fuel subsidy removal on Ekiti residents including students, workers, and pensioners. The Chairman of the state Palliatives Committee and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akintunde Oyebode, who said a decision like fuel subsidy removal would naturally Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper