A popular Ecuadoran presidential candidate was shot dead while leaving a rally in the nations capital on Wednesday, prompting President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency and blame the assassination on organised crime. Fernando Villavicencio, a 59-year-old anti-corruption crusader who had complained of receiving threats, was murdered as he was leaving a stadium Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ecuadoran presidential candidate shot dead after rally