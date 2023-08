The Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Wednesday, debunked a purported statement credited to her about receiving threats after her meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Tuesday. In a statement by her Media Adviser, Paul Nwabuikwu, Okonjo-Iweala said, The statement is false. It is not from Dr Ngozi Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper