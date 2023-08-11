LandWey announces pre-handover inspection amidst inflation-driven price adjustments on ongoing projects

LandWey, a prominent name in residential development in Nigeria, has announced its upcoming pre-handover inspections for the batch of homes scheduled for delivery across its Urban Prime projects. The property firm also disclosed that it has adjusted its prices following the high inflation rate, which has impacted strongly on the prices of building materials. A Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

