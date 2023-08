A former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the All Progressives Congress is not a rehabilitation centre for failed, disgruntled and disloyal politicians. Oshiomhole was reacting to the news making the rounds that Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, was getting set to rejoin the APC after Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper