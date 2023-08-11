Zamfara gov launches youth sanitation programme

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State on Friday inaugurated the Youth Sanitation Programme with the mandate of cleaning up the state capital, Gusau, and its environs. Performing the ceremony at the Old Council Chamber, Government House, Lawal explained that the programme is in line with the administrations commitment to promoting hygiene thereby preventing diseases. A Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
