Security operatives arrest IPOB fighters,Cameroonians supplying arms to separatists

By
Headliners
-
0
2



No fewer than two Indigenous People of Biafra fighters have been killed by operatives of the Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force, and Nigerian Army during clearance operations in Enugu. The operatives also arrested the leader of a gunrunning syndicate and four others including two Cameroonians in Cross Rivers state after an intelligence report. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR