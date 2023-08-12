No fewer than two Indigenous People of Biafra fighters have been killed by operatives of the Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force, and Nigerian Army during clearance operations in Enugu. The operatives also arrested the leader of a gunrunning syndicate and four others including two Cameroonians in Cross Rivers state after an intelligence report. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Security operatives arrest IPOB fighters,Cameroonians supplying arms to separatists