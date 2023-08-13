Drug baroness, four kingpins arrested as NDLEA busts three syndicates in Lagos

Operatives of a Special Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Sunday arrested three major illicit drug syndicates in intelligence-led operations across parts of Lagos State. According to a statement by the spokesman for the agency, Femi Bababfemi, the operations led to the arrest of a baroness and four other kingpins with multi-billion Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
