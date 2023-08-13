The Kano State Government has revoked the operational certificates of all private schools operating in the state. The decision was taken on Saturday during a meeting with private school proprietors. The Special Adviser to the governor on Private and Voluntary Institutions, Alhaji Baba Umar, disclosed that all private schools were required to complete new registration Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Kano govt revokes certificates of private schools