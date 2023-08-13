SERAP sues NAssembly over plan to spend N110bn on bulletproof cars, others

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas over the unlawful plan to spend N40bn on 465 exotic and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials, and N70bn as palliatives for new members. The suit is coming on Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

