The National Emergency Management Agency said about 56 communities in Delta, Ogun and 17 other states across the country may experience heavy rainfall this month. The NEMA Lagos territorial coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, made this known in a statement released on Monday while giving an update about the downpour that is likely to cause flooding in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Flood: Delta, Ogun, 17 others may experience heavy rainfall in August NEMA