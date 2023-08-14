The Committee of Baales and some residents of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, have applauded the management of Dangote Refinery over its corporate social responsibility initiatives. They expressed appreciation to the company for providing vital infrastructure for their communities, repairing all the entrance roads of the 15 host communities. In a chat with newsmen recently, the Baale Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ibeju Lekki residents laud Dangote Refinery over infrastructural development