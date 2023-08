Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has called on the people of the South East to ignore the sit-at home order from a self acclaimed leader of the group, Simon Ekpa. Ejiofor, on Tuesday, in a statement titled, Undeniable facts for discerning minds to note, said the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper