The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Nasarawa State has admitted more documents against the victory of the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Sule, in the 2023 governorship election in the state. The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. David Ombugadu, who is the petitioner in the case, had dragged Governor Sule of the All Progressives Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper