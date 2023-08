The United States Agency for International Development has rated Nigeria as the second country in the world worst hit by malnutrition. The Director, USAID Mission, Anne Patterson, stated this, on Wednesday, at the Trade Fair for Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods and Other Life-saving Nutrition Commodities in Abuja. Citing the most recent Food Consumption and Micronutrients Survey Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper