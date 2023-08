President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, 2023, swear in his ministers. The event is billed to hold at the State House Conference, Aso villa in Abuja by 10 am. A statement on Wednesday by the Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Basseysaid the ministers are allowed Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper