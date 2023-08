Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, Saturday, August 26, announced the allocation of N36.4 million as palliatives to the 1,215 youth corp members deployed to the state for their national service. Each of them is to receive N30,000. The governor visited the NYSC orientation camp at the weekend four days after he attended the Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper