The Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, has vowed that the Nigeria Immigration Service will begin to treat applicants with the utmost respect in all its passport offices including those outside the country. The minister also promised to ensure issues with passport collections among others are addressed under his watch. He spoke in a broadcast message Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today I will reform immigration, fire service, others Minister of Interior