I will reform immigration, fire service, others Minister of Interior

By
Headliners
-
0
2



The Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, has vowed that the Nigeria Immigration Service will begin to treat applicants with the utmost respect in all its passport offices including those outside the country. The minister also promised to ensure issues with passport collections among others are addressed under his watch. He spoke in a broadcast message Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR