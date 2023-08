The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Capital TerritoryCommand, hasnabbed and paraded 20 suspects for allegedlystealing manholes and vandalising government property in various areas in the FCT. The FCT Commandant, NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, on Monday, said the Corps would no longer tolerate the activities of scavengers in the city centre of the state. Odumosu Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper